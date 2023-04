The Community Foundation of Grundy County has announced the death of their Founder, Jim Baum, on April 6, 2023, at his home in Kendal at Hanover, NH. Plans will be made for a memorial service in Morris at a later date. Cards may be mailed to his wife, Carol, at Kendal of Hanover, 56 Penn Road, Apt # 47, Hanover, NH, 03755. A full obituary will follow.

