PONTIAC, Ill. – Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy your garden or farmers market produce all year long? Whether you’re new to food preservation or want to update your food preservation knowledge, join University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Jenna Smith, for this free, timely, seasonal program all about canning. You’ll learn the step-by-step process to canning with a boiling water bath canner, steam canner and pressure canner. You’ll have the opportunity to get all your food preservation questions answered and be entered in for the chance to win a food preservation prize.

The Yes! You CAN: Preserving Safely program is Thursday, April 6 from 6-7 pm at the Livingston County Extension Office (1412 S. Locust, Pontiac, IL). In addition to the program, if you have a dial gauge pressure canner, bring the lid and Extension staff will test the gauge for free!







Did you know that dial-gauge pressure canners need to be tested once a year? Over time, a dial gauge’s calibration can become inaccurate and show an incorrect pressure. If the pressure is even slightly lower than recommended, the internal temperature of the food will not be high enough to kill harmful bacteria and microorganisms, which can lead to spoilage or build-up of toxins from Clostridium botulinum. So start off the preservation season safely by bringing your canner lid along to get tested.

To register, go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or contact the Livingston County Extension Office at 815-842-1776. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email the program instructor, Jenna Smith at jesmith6@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.







SOURCE: Jenna Smith, Nutrition and Wellness Educator, University of Illinois Extension serving Livingston, McLean, and Woodford Counties

ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.







