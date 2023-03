The accolades continue to roll in for DTHS Senior Trojan Wyatt Thompson.

Wyatt has been named to the 1st Team All-State IBCA (Illinois Basketball Coaches Association), which is quite an honor!

On March 13, he was named to the Kankakee Daily Journal All Area 1st Team.

In addition, he has received Chicago Sun Times 2nd team nomination, and Honorable Mention to the AP Poll Peoria Journal Star Team.

DTHS is so proud of Wyatt and his accomplishments over the past 4 years!