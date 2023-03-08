ILLI NOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE

FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police Troop 3

WHAT: Two Unit Fatal Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 113 south of Irish Lane, Will County

WHEN: March 7, 2023 at approximately 5:10 a.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2020 Blue Toyota Camry

Unit 2 – 1999 Silver Chevrolet S10

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 21-year-old male from Kankakee, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries

Unit 2 – 47-year-old male from Kankakee, IL – Deceased

PASSENGERS: Unit 2 – 30-year-old male from Kankakee, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: The preliminary investigation indicates the following: Unit 1 was traveling straight ahead on IL 113 southbound, south of Irish Lane. Unit 2 was traveling northbound at the same location. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 entered the northbound lane striking Unit 2 head on. After the collision, both units caught on fire. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger of Unit 2 was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with injuries. There is no further information at this time.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation