ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE

FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police Troop 3

 

WHAT:                       Two Unit Fatal Crash

WHERE:                     Illinois Route 113 south of Irish Lane, Will County

 

WHEN:                        March 7, 2023 at approximately 5:10 a.m.

VEHICLES:                Unit 1 – 2020 Blue Toyota Camry

                                   Unit 2 – 1999 Silver Chevrolet S10

DRIVERS:                   Unit 1 – 21-year-old male from Kankakee, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries

                                    Unit 2 – 47-year-old male from Kankakee, IL – Deceased

PASSENGERS:           Unit 2 – 30-year-old male from Kankakee, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY:        The preliminary investigation indicates the following: Unit 1 was traveling straight ahead on IL 113 southbound, south of Irish Lane. Unit 2 was traveling northbound at the same location.  For unknown reasons, Unit 1 entered the northbound lane striking Unit 2 head on. After the collision, both units caught on fire.  The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger of Unit 2 was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.  The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with injuries.  There is no further information at this time.

CHARGES:                 Pending Investigation