The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J

Regular Meeting of March 15, 2023 at 7 pm

School Board Room, Kempton, IL

Agenda

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Public Comments

5. Presentations

a. High School Principal Report

b. Upper Elementary/Junior High Principal Report

c. Lower Elementary Asst. Principal Report

d. Superintendent Report

6. Consent Agenda

a. Approve the minutes of the February 13, 2023 Regular and Closed Session Board Meeting

b. Treasurers Report dated February 28, 2023

c. Accounts Payable dated February 28, 2023

7. Correspondence

8. Committee Reports and Set Meeting Dates

a. Parent Teacher Advisory

9. Old Business

a. Adopt 2023-24 Calendar

10. New Business

a. Formal hearing under section 24-24 of Illinois school code

b. 1st Reading Press Policy Updates

c. Approve Senior Trip

d. Renew Membership in IHSA for 23-24 school year

e. 1st Reading Student Handbook Updates

11. Closed Session

a. Appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees;

12. Possible Action(s) on any Closed Session Items

a. Accept resignations

b. Approve Employment and Re-Assignments

c. Reemploy Non-tenure Teachers/Recognize Tenure to 4th year Teachers

13. Adjournment

Next Board Meeting April 19, 2023