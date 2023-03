Each week The Paper will post its random selection for Song of the Week, just songs we have come across that seem to pique our interest. If you have a suggestion for a favorite that might apply send us a note at thepaper1901@sbcglobal.net.

Week 1 – The Avett Brothers – No Hard Feelings







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.