Senior Services & Immunizations with the Livingston County Health Department

On January 1, 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act eliminated out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Part D beneficiaries who receive vaccines recommended for adults by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). For the first time, people with Medicare’s prescription drug coverage will pay no deductible and will not be responsible for any cost-sharing for ACIP- recommended vaccines, including shingles vaccine, Tdap, and travel vaccines. All ACIP- recommended vaccines can be provided by the Livingston County Health Department (LCHD). Vaccination clinics are held on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month by appointment only.

Livingston County residents age 60 and older may also be eligible for long-term services through the LCHD’s Case Coordination Unit program, overseen by the Illinois Department on Aging. This program aims to help individuals live independently in their homes longer and avoid nursing home services. Individuals must meet asset eligibility requirements and agree to an in- home assessment. Housekeeping services are not included in this program, nor are they available through the LCHD.

To schedule an immunization appointment, or learn more about the LCHD Case Coordination Unit program, call 815-844-7174.