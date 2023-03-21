Robert A. “Tre” Trewartha

Robert A. “Tre” Trewartha, 63, of Dwight, IL. died Sunday March 19, 2023 at 3:07 p.m. at Morris Hospital.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 at the Dwight Country Club from 11 – 4 p.m. A visitation will be held on Friday March 24 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL. Memorials in Bob’s name may be made to Dwight Sports Boosters.

Bob was born on February 20, 1960 in Streator, IL a son of Richard and Jeanne (Brehman) Trewartha. He married Tracy Dixon on April 9, 1989 in Dwight, IL. She survives in Dwight. Also surviving are four children: Erin (Steve) Connor of Dwight, IL, Ryan (Leah) Wrigley of Dwight, Il. Chloe (Brendan) Wiesner of Pontiac, Il and Quinn (Allison) Trewartha of Dwight, IL; six grandchildren: Harper, Rowe, Sloan ,Carsen, Colesie and Aidan; two brothers: John Trewartha of Pontiac, IL and David Trewartha of Schaumburg, IL and one sister: Marilyn Trewartha of Shorewood, IL. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob was educated at Kankakee Community College where he played basketball and Illinois State University.

Bob was a proud farmer and a salesman for Nutrien Ag Solutions. He farmed land in Dwight and Streator with his late father, and his son, Quinn. Bob coached Dwight JV basketball for nearly 20 years. “Bobbo” was loved by many and a friend to all. He loved Sunday family dinners. He loved spending time with his long time best friends. He loved Illinois sports. And he especially loved being Papa Bobbo to his four granddaughters.

