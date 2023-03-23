Party in the Park for Prevention

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month – a time to bring attention to the many resources available to support families, helping children stay healthy and safe. On Saturday, April 15 , join the Livingston County Health Department and their many community partners for Party in the Park for Prevention. This family fun event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Humiston-Riverside Park in Pontiac. There will be children’s games & prizes, car seat safety checks, an Easter egg hunt (starts at noon), and so much more. A community baby shower will be held throughout the event in which new or gently used donated items for new parents are welcome. Bob and Ringo’s Smokehouse Grill will be available for lunch purchases. With all the family fun is the opportunity to learn about the many services available to keep your family healthy and safe.

Every child deserves to be safe. Protecting children is everyone’s responsibility. We all can play a role in preventing child abuse. If you suspect child abuse or neglect, please report your concerns by calling 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873) or TTY 1-800-358-5117.