Office of Management and Budget Seeks Input on

Broadening Public Engagement in the Federal Regulatory Process

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) within the Office of Management and Budget is inviting public feedback on potential recommendations for broadening public participation in the process for developing federal regulations.

OIRA’s recommendations are based on written submissions and input from hundreds of participants in a public engagement session last November. Last month, OIRA shared a summary of what they learned and the recommendations they are considering.

Interested members of the public are invited to submit feedback on the recommendations as written comments or recorded audio and video submissions to publicparticipation@omb.eop.gov. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. ET Friday, March 10, 2023.

Members of the public may also provide their views on OIRA’s recommendations during a virtual listening session to be held 3-4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Click here to register for the virtual listening session.

Federal regulations make a difference in people’s lives every day. The regulatory process works best when all members of the public, including those in underserved communities, are afforded access to that process. OIRA looks forward to hearing from you about how the Federal government can support a more inclusive regulatory process.