February

Adult Fiction

3 Days to Live – James Patterson

Ancient Sentinel – Katie Reus

A Calder at Heart – Janet Dailey

The Cliff’s Edge – Charles Todd

Code Name Sapphire – Pam Jenoff

Do I Know You? – Emily Wibberley

Heart Bones – Colleen Hoover

The House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson

The Love Scribe – Amy Meyerson

The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post – Allison Pataki

More Than Meets the Eye – Iris Johansen

Murder on an Irish Farm – Carlene O’Connor

Parisian Legacy – Rosalie James

Really Good, Actually – Monica Heisey

Recovery Road – Christine Feehan

The School for Good Mothers – Jessamine Chan

DVD

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Euphoria, Season 1

Euphoria, Season 2

The Menu

She Said

Spoiler Alert

The Staircase

Strange World

Violent Night

The White Lotus, Season 1

The Woman King

Zero to Infinity

Audiobooks

The Girls Who Disappeared – Claire Douglas

The House at the End of the World – Dean Koontz

The House of Wolves – James Patterson

Just the Nicest Couple – Mary Kubica

Sleep No More – Jayne Ann Krentz

Adult Nonfiction

8 Rules of Love – Jay Shetty

Back in Control – David Hanscom, MD

The Climate Book – Greta Thunberg

The Fun Habit – Mike Rucker, PhD

The Long COVID Survival Guide – Fiona Lowenstein Myth America – Kevin M. Kruse

Six Walks – Ben Shattuck

Easy/Juvenile

Ballet Bruce – Ryan T. Higgins

The Big Cheese – Janee Trasler

Blue Badger and the Beautiful Berry – Huw Lewis Jones

The Bumble Brothers: Crazy for Comics!

– Steve Metzger

Camp Creepy – Kiersten White

Grub – Sandra Severgnini

The Magnificent Book of Cats – Barbara Taylor

Sleepy Sheepy – Lucy Ruth Cummins

A Snow Day for Plum! – Matt Phelan

St. Patrick’s Day – Gail Gibbons

Worm and Caterpillar Are Friends – Kaz Windness

Yellow Butterfly – Oleksandr Shatokhin