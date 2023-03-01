February
Adult Fiction
3 Days to Live – James Patterson
Ancient Sentinel – Katie Reus
A Calder at Heart – Janet Dailey
The Cliff’s Edge – Charles Todd
Code Name Sapphire – Pam Jenoff
Do I Know You? – Emily Wibberley
Heart Bones – Colleen Hoover
The House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson
The Love Scribe – Amy Meyerson
The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post – Allison Pataki
More Than Meets the Eye – Iris Johansen
Murder on an Irish Farm – Carlene O’Connor
Parisian Legacy – Rosalie James
Really Good, Actually – Monica Heisey
Recovery Road – Christine Feehan
The School for Good Mothers – Jessamine Chan
DVD
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Euphoria, Season 1
Euphoria, Season 2
The Menu
She Said
Spoiler Alert
The Staircase
Strange World
Violent Night
The White Lotus, Season 1
The Woman King
Zero to Infinity
Audiobooks
The Girls Who Disappeared – Claire Douglas
The House at the End of the World – Dean Koontz
The House of Wolves – James Patterson
Just the Nicest Couple – Mary Kubica
Sleep No More – Jayne Ann Krentz
Adult Nonfiction
8 Rules of Love – Jay Shetty
Back in Control – David Hanscom, MD
The Climate Book – Greta Thunberg
The Fun Habit – Mike Rucker, PhD
The Long COVID Survival Guide – Fiona Lowenstein Myth America – Kevin M. Kruse
Six Walks – Ben Shattuck
Easy/Juvenile
Ballet Bruce – Ryan T. Higgins
The Big Cheese – Janee Trasler
Blue Badger and the Beautiful Berry – Huw Lewis Jones
The Bumble Brothers: Crazy for Comics!
– Steve Metzger
Camp Creepy – Kiersten White
Grub – Sandra Severgnini
The Magnificent Book of Cats – Barbara Taylor
Sleepy Sheepy – Lucy Ruth Cummins
A Snow Day for Plum! – Matt Phelan
St. Patrick’s Day – Gail Gibbons
Worm and Caterpillar Are Friends – Kaz Windness
Yellow Butterfly – Oleksandr Shatokhin