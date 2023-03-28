Robert Keith Verdun, 79, of Dwight, formerly of Pontiac

Robert Keith Verdun, 79, of Dwight, formerly of Pontiac, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 6:40 p.m. in Dwight, IL.

His services will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9:30 am to the time of service at the church.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith was born September 12, 1943, to James and Helen (Mann) Verdun. He married Patricia “Pat” Lou (Thompson) Iverson on February 8, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2022.

Surviving are his children, John Verdun (Jeff Truscio) and Julie (Tim) Schuld; his wife’s children, Phillip (Jackie) Iverson and Perry (Cathy) Iverson; grandchildren, Kara and Lyla Schuld, Lauren (Thomas) Rubarts, Grant Iverson, Emily (Max) Nicassio, Garrett Iverson; great-grandchild, Calvin Rubarts; siblings, Shelia (Gary) Eggenberger, Chuck (Lynne) Verdun, Paul (Julie) Stoeckel, Marcella Nicholson, Virginia Norris, Michael (Deb) Stoeckel, Mark (Tricia) Stoeckel, Evelyn (Bob) Broerman, and Pat Stoeckel; and many nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Pat; brother, Father Jerry Verdun; and sister, Mary Stelow.

Keith graduated St. Paul High School in Odell and worked at Johnson Press prior to Commonwealth Edison, and later at the Elks Club. He loved golfing, horses, westerns, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Memorials may be made to American Parkinson’s Disease Association, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac, or St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Odell.

He will be missed by all who loved him. Rest in peace, Grandpa. We will love you forever. Our dad you will always be.

