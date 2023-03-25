Michael Lynn Carman, of Pekin

PEKIN ~ Michael Lynn Carman, 71, of Pekin, formerly of Dwight, passed away at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at UnityPoint Health – Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

Born August 13, 1951 in Paducah, Kentucky to Abraham Lincoln and Mary Elizabeth (Watson) Carman, he married Gayle Finley on August 15, 1970 in Braidwood, Illinois.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years; two daughters, Michele Brant of Dwight and Tanya Gordon of Pekin; one son, Jason (Nikki) Carman of Dwight; seven grandchildren, Janessa, Austin, Shanna, Brandon, Madison, Jensen, and Presley; one great-granddaughter, Claire; one sister, Melissa Gassman of Odell and one brother, Mitchell (Loralie) Carman of Sullivan, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Monty Carman.

Michael was a Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Army.

He had worked as a truck driver most of his life retiring in 2014.

Michael was a member of the NRA and enjoyed operating his Ham radio, working on cars and small engines. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others.

He was a member of Eastside Bible Church in Morton.

His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Eastside Bible Church in Morton. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Inurnment will be at noon on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund, P.O. Box, 235, Morton, Illinois 61550 or to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

