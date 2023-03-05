Martha P “Martie” Gannaway, 77, formerly of Dwight

Martha P “Martie” Gannaway, 77, formerly of Dwight, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in San Diego, California with her family at her side.

She was born December 9, 1945 at Walter Reed General Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia to Dorothy Louise (Rohrs) and Charles Sherman Black Jr.

Martie married Raymond A Gannaway on July 21, 1972 in Dwight. Together they lived in Dwight until June of 2020 when they moved to California to be near Martie’s family. Ray passed away on February 14, 2022.

Martie is survived by her mother, Dorothy Black and her brother Bill (Lorraine) Black of San Diego, CA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, Martie was preceded in death by her sister Beverly Whittaker.

Inurnment will be in the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.