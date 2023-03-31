Marilyn Funk, 91, of Dwight, IL, passed away at Goldwater Care Nursing Home in Pontiac, IL on March 28, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor John Mueller officiating. Visitation will be one prior to the the time of services also at the church. Burial will follow the services in Oaklawn Cemetery in rural Dwight.

Marilyn was born August 8, 1931 in Gardner, IL, the daughter of Leslie A. and Marie Margareth (Fricker) Fillman. She married Donald G. “Don” Funk at Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm on October 26, 1952. He passed away after 70 years of marriage on February 21, 2023.

Marilyn is survived by daughters, Deb (Bill) Ekhoff of Grant Park, IL and Sandy Connor of Dwight; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother in law, Glenn Funk; sisters in law, Myrtle Held and Helen Jenkins.

Marilyn enjoyed traveling all over the world with her husband Don, square dancing, playing cards and she sewed the most beautiful quilts for many family members over the years. She was a registered nurse that worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Streator before she began work for the Dwight Veteran’s Hospital. She eventually retired from the Fox Center in Dwight as the Director of nursing.

Memorials in honor of Marilyn may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Gold Water Care nursing home, OSF Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.