Margy Lu Burger, age 89 of Mazon, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Morris Hospital.

Born October 26, 1933 in Morris, Illinois, Margy was a daughter of Sherburn and Mazie (nee Broderick) Viner. She was raised and educated in Mazon where she graduated from Mazon High School and participated in the school choir which was featured on the local radio station. Margy was a dedicated mother and homemaker, but she was also a familiar face serving at the Feed Bag Restaurant in Mazon for many years. She had a strong work ethic and took great pride in her job in serving her customers.

Margy was an intelligent woman who enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, and loved music and playing the violin. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter and great grandson. Margy would always travel to the Illinois State Fair to see them show horses, and cherished time spent at her great grandson’s school activities or watching UK basketball games with him. Her beautiful smile and reputation for being the kindest, gentlest person was unquestionable, and she will be deeply missed by those she loved.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Sanders, one granddaughter, Sheila Clouse, and one great grandson, Carter Clouse, all of Mazon; one brother, Robert “Bob” Viner of Shorewood, one sister-in-law, Mary (the late Dan) Lewandowski of Dwight, and several nieces and nephews.

Margy was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Richard Burger, two sisters: Marilyn (Richard) Moore and Joann (James) Hammen; and one brother, Jack (Joanne) Viner.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway Street (one block North of Illinois Route 113), in Coal City from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street, in Coal City at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend Joshua Miller presiding and assisted by Deacon William Dunn. Burial will be in Mazon Brookside Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late son, Richard.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Margy’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choosing.

