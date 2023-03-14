Kerry Lundberg, age 75, of Odell

Kerry Lundberg, age 75, of Odell, passed away, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Aperion Care in Wilmington, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements. Kerry was born December 7, 1947 in Streator, IL, he was the son of Wilbert and Eunice (Richard) Lundberg.

Surviving is a son, Chad (Amy) Lundberg of Dwight; grandchildren, Darien, Abbott, Maya; sister, Dawn Lundberg of Streator; several nieces and nephews and his beloved motorcycle “Lucy”. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kerry was born in Streator and raised outside of Leonore, IL. He attended Eagle Township and Streator schools and was a graduate of Streator Township High School class of 1966. After High School, he worked for R.R. Donnelley for 35 years during which time he was a machinist and machine operator.

Kerry was an avid reader, history buff, and collector of everything, who enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including model trains, guns, motorcycles, scooters, license plates, breweriana, and especially drag racing. Kerry cherished his 1940 Willys that he purchased in 1965 and still owned at the time of his passing. With the help of many friends, Kerry built his childhood dream car that he then raced for over three decades.

Memorials in honor of Kerry may be made to the Heartland Chapter of ABATE Illinois. www.abate-il.org/Donate

Condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com or on our Facebook page.