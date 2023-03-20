Janice Ann Madsen, 86, formerly of Dwight, Illinois and recently of Crawfordsville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Franciscan Health Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, surrounded by her family.

Janice was born December 2, 1936 in Gardner, Illinois to Dighton and Pauline Hooper. She grew up on the family farm with her brother, Edwin, and two sisters, Geraldine and Donna. She graduated from Reddick High School in 1954. At a local football game in the fall of 1955 she met the love of her life, Mervin LeRoy Madsen. They were married June 2, 1957 and started their family a year later.

Janice was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church and was involved in numerous community activities over the years. She was a talented seamstress and gardener.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Mervin; her three children: Dennis (Kelly), Bryan, and Brenda; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Geraldine (Paul) Jensen and Donna (James) McKeller; and her sister-in-law, Sue (Edwin) Hooper; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her two younger brothers, Philip and Edwin; and her brothers-in-law, Paul Jensen and James McKeller.

At her request, there will be no memorial services.

We would like to thank the Medical and Palliative Care Staff of the Franciscan Health Center for providing such exemplary care during her final days. We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude and deepest thanks for the kindness and support we have received from friends and family during this difficult time.