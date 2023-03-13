Elaine Elizabeth Testa (nee Donna)

Elaine Elizabeth Testa (nee Donna), 97, of South Wilmington, IL passed away peacefully, Friday, March 10, 2023 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Dwight, IL.

Born September 27, 1925 to the late Peter and Effie (nee Vaira) Donna. Elaine married Carl Testa in 1947. Together they operated the family business Testa’s School Bus Transportation.

Elaine also previously worked at Grinchuck Pants Factory in Braidwood, IL and Marketti’s Deli in South Wilmington. Member of the St. Lawrence Catholic in South Wilmington and Silver Oaks Golf Course for eighteen years where she enjoyed golfing on the Dwight Women’s Golf League.

Surviving are one daughter, Lynn (Scott) Allison of Braceville, IL; two grandchildren, Sean Allison and Shane (Mary) Allison; two great-grandchildren, Wade and Sam Allison; nieces and nephews, Richard (Jeanette) Kusper of Newport Beach, CA, Glen (Kay) Studley of Essex, IL, Patricia Testa of Moline, IL, Bill (Donna) Shockey of Carmel, IN, Jim (Raelene) Testa of Mesa, AZ; and several great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Peter and Effie; husband, Carl Testa; one brother, Vincent Donna; and four sisters, Mary Huml, Josephine Barnett, Consoline “Connie” Muzzarelli, and Dolores Kusper.

Visitation for Elaine will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be from the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. to go in procession to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the South Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department or the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.