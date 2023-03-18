Edmund “Ed” Michael Butler Jr.

Edmund “Ed” Michael Butler Jr., 66, of Pontiac, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, after suffering a sudden heart attack.

Edmund Michael Butler Jr. was born to Edmund Michael Butler Sr. and Gertrude “Trudy” Yolanda La Freniere Thursday, September 27, 1956, in Berwyn Illinois. He grew up in Glen Ellyn Illinois and attended Glenbard West High School. He joined the U.S. Navy where he completed his G.E.D. and became a boiler technician. Ed later took college classes to become a certified electrician. Ed retired from M&M Mars in 2006, and started his own home inspection business. He was recently employed at the local Ace Hardware to help finance his love of golf!

Ed is survived by his three children: Heidi Joy Wooten (Kenneth) of New London, MO, Joshua Michael Butler (Hollie) of Oregon City, OR, and Amber Lynn of Wilmington, IL, his brother Terry Butler (Grace) of West Des Moines, Iowa and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents & grandparents.

Ed will best be remembered for his dedication to helping recovering alcoholics & addicts. Ed was the president of his local AA chapter. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and belonged to the local A.R.M. chapter. He spent much of his free time playing golf and enjoying his grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday March 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pontiac Alano Club, 650 East Indiana, Pontiac, IL 61764.