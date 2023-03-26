Earl “Terry” Hampson

Age 76, of Gardner, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home. Born July 17, 1946 in Joliet, IL to the late Earl Floyd and Bernice Mae (nee Ulbrich) Hampson. Graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School with the class of 1964. He enlisted into the United States Army serving from December 21, 1965-December 11, 1967 serving our country during the Vietnam War. Terry took a lot of pride in his concrete work, retiring in 2005 from the Cement Mason’s Local #11. Member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington and American Legion Post #129 in Gardner. He enjoyed snowmobiling, gardening, cement finishing, but most of all he loved his family and enjoyed every moment he was able to spend with them. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Donna (nee Lubke) Hampson of Gardner, whom he married September 21, 1968 in South Wilmington; two children, Lisa (Doug) Diemer of Bloomington and Brad (Mary) Hampson of Gardner; and four grandsons, Brady, Corey, and Casey Diemer, and Cole Hampson. Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Bernice; and beloved infant grandsons, Ty Earl and Ryan Brad Hampson. The family would like to acknowledge the special care Terry received throughout the years from his caregivers and the staff at Lightways Hospice. Visitation for Terry will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to meet at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington Wednesday, March 29, 2023 for the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or Lightways Hospice would be appreciated. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.