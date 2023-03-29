Donna M. Horrie (nee Lardi)

Donna M. Horrie (nee Lardi), age 80, of South Wilmington, IL passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at her home. Born January 8, 1943 in Joliet, IL to the late Armando Raymond and Mary Constance (nee Cherfoli) Lardi. Donna graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School with the class of 1961. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Horrie, June 6, 1964 in South Wilmington. Before they created their beautiful family, she and Gerald enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, and spending winters snowmobiling. They were known as the dancing couple and were always the first and last on the dance floor. Member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. Donna was a dedicated homemaker, proudly raising their three children. She always looked forward to attending their sporting events and carried on that tradition with her grandchildren. Family was most important to her, whether it was hosting her daily coffee clutch with friends and family, socializing, playing cards, or teaching her grandchildren checkers and other board games, her family was and will always be what was most cherished. Surviving are three children, Jason (Christie) Horrie of Coal City, IL, Christine Windle of South Wilmington, and Gina Horrie of Dwight, IL; three grandchildren, Asher John Ruskin Horrie, Hallie Rae Horrie, and Reed Allen Horrie; four brothers, Don (Pat) Lardi, Dan (Rosalie) Lardi, Denis (Wanda) Lardi, and Dale (Joy Blondin) Lardi, all of South Wilmington; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families; brother-in-law, James (Kay) Horrie; and sisters-in-law, Lila (Raymond) Dite and Sandy (David) Lardi. Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband of forty-nine years, Gerald Allen Horrie. Per Donna’s wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to meet Monday, April 3, 2023 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the South Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.