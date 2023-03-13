Donald Lawrence O’Brien

Donald Lawrence O’Brien, 90, of Reddick, IL passed away peacefully, Friday, March 10, 2023 at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet, IL.

Born January 17, 1933 in Reddick, IL to the late William T. and Loretta (nee Clodi) O’Brien. Donald lovingly married Norma Masching April 27, 1933 in Campus, IL.

He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #265 in Carol Stream, IL. His passion was farming, proudly owning and operating O’Brien Trucking. Donald was a former Highway Commissioner for Norton Township for sixteen years and member of the Township Officials of Illinois (TOI). He was also a member of the Dwight Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #2503, VFW Post #2608, American Legion Post #486, charter member of the Union Hill Lions Club and devout member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reddick.

He looked forward to his many trips to Ireland and also enjoyed collecting antiques, antique farm equipment, playing a competitive game of euchre, dancing, and was a proud lifelong democrat.

Surviving are his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Norma O’Brien of Reddick; two daughters, Mary Kay (Todd) Gereaux of Essex, IL and Melinda (Dan) Hogan of Buckingham, IL; three sons, William (Cheryl) O’Brien of Reddick, John (JoAnne) O’Brien of Buckingham, and Patrick (Karen) O’Brien of Reddick; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; one brother, Paul (the late Lois) O’Brien of Reddick; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Loretta; son, Donald Lawrence O’Brien; two sisters, Marie Wood-Berns and Phyllis (Glenn) Buza; and two brothers, Gerald O’Brien and Francis (Aldine) O’Brien.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Family and friends are welcome to meet at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reddick, Saturday, March 18, 2023 for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment with military honors will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Campus, IL. Guests are also welcome to attend the Celebration of Life for Donald that will follow at Station 343 Firehouse Restaurant in Dwight.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Lightways Hospice would be appreciated. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.