Clarence F. Simantel, 98, of Dwight, IL, passed away peacefully at 7:20am at Heritage Healthcare and Rehab in Dwight, IL on March 2, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor John Mueller officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL from 4 to 7 pm and additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the time of services at the church. Burial will follow the services in Goodfarm Cemetery in rural Dwight. Clarence was born at home on February 10, 1925 in Highland Township, IL, the son of August and Pauline (Krug) Simantel. He was the third of four children and their only son.

Clarence was baptized and confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm, IL where his family had a rich heritage as members and founding fathers. Services were spoken in German at the time of his baptism.

Clarence was educated in a one room school house, Vickory Elementary in Highland Township. Then he joined his father in the running of the family farm.

On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1950 Clarence married the love of his life Alberta “Bertie” Catherine Holm, at Trinity Lutheran. Together they raised six children, Marilyn (David) Maskel of Foley, AL, Betty (Frank) Crossland of Indianapolis, IN David (Babette) Simantel of New Richmond WI, Carol (Tom) Senft of Plainfield, IL, Randy (Lisa) Simantel of Orange Beach, AL, and Kimberly (Chuck) Trainor of Dwight, IL, 17grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

He worked diligently to support his family after leaving his family farm. He worked at Dwight Lumber-, Freeway Oil (N & J) Company, Don Marx Garage, Larson Trucking, and Dwight Truck Plaza. Dad/Grandpa/Great Grandpa has left a legacy of God, family and hard work, but above all love for each other.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, August and Pauline Simantel; in laws Peter and Catherine Holm; sisters and brother in laws, Louise (Leonard) Seabert, Eileen (Arnold) Nielsen, Dorothy (Donald) McCullough, in laws Milo (Evelyn) Holm, Irvin (Evelyn) Holm, Herbert (Adelaide) Holm, Aldine (Herman) Holm, granddaughter, Lauren Senft; sons, Gary Lee and James Allen Simantel and brother, August who died at birth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Clarence may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight, Heritage Health Activity Fund or a charity of the donor’s choice.