Betty E. Zappa, of Dwight

Betty E. Zappa, 94, of Dwight, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded with Hager Funeral Home and private services will be held at a later date.

Betty was born on May 20, 1928, in Streator, IL to Frank and Myrtle (Kates) Weber. She married Oliver Zappa in July 1948. He preceded her in death in January 1991 as well as her son, Steve, in February 1994.

Betty is survived by her children, Greg (Mary) Zappa of Bloomington, IL and Carol (Terry) Pfeifer of Dwight; four grandchildren, John, Paige, Nick and Kate; and one great-grandchild on the way.

Betty was a secretary for Paulsen Borens Insurance Agency for many years. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. Betty was also involved in the Dwight Junior Women’s Club as well as Bridge Club. She loved her four grandchildren, attending all their sporting events and any other activities they were involved in. Betty was a regular at her morning coffee group and active at Champion Fitness. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed playing piano for her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Patrick’s Church of Dwight.

A special thanks to the Evenglow Inn and Hospice staff for their wonderful care of Betty