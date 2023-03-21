The MVK met March 21,2023 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch by the CNN and provided by “The Whistle Stop” in Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A silent prayer was said for the ill, Military, EMT’s and elected officials.

Happy Birthday was sung for Carol Bryant, Paul Page, Judy Shelton, Yvone Hughes, Pat Thieben, and Lou Witt. Door prizes were won by Helen Griffiths, Joe Sereno, and Bob Hollenbeck.

The Secretaries and Treasures reports were read and motioned to except by all.

The next Meeting will be on April 18,2023 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting.To adjourn the meeting was by Joe Sereno and seconded by Connie Grieff.

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) and make a reservation.







