Meet the Candidates for Dwight Village Board

5. Please add any further items you would like the voters to know.

We have been working hard over the past several years to bring new business and attention to what Dwight has to offer. We are in a position now where businesses are looking at Dwight as a possible building point, and working with the board we have now has been a huge factor in doing so.

4. What are your ideas on bringing more business and commerce to the Village.

I believe I bring a sense of community, logic, desire and motivation to do what is right for Dwight.

3. What do you think you can bring to the position that differs from other candidates?

Finances are the number 1 issue. With the rising costs of everyday items, our village has had to make some hard decisions. With the current administrations we are working towards bringing more dollars into the Village without having to burden the residents with higher taxes.

2. What do you think is the single most important issue facing the Village?

I have been proudly serving the Village of Dwight for the past 10 years as Village Trustee, and I have lived in Dwight most of my life.

I believe many people are disconnected and at odds with all Government, Local included. I want to be the Trustee that people can and will speak to, offer their views, offer ideas knowing they will be made relevant in meetings, conversations, & that their wishes will be observed by this representative. I wish to represent the people of Dwight and their views, their desires, & their interests. I wish to help make Dwight a Great place to live, raise your children, & the wonderful small town it is even better. I hope to represent everyone who will offer their views.

5. Please add any further items you would like the voters to know.

4. What are your ideas on bringing more business and commerce to the Village.

3. What do you think you can bring to the position that differs from other candidates?

2. What do you think is the single most important issue facing the Village?

On Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, I would ask for your support and your vote for village trustee.

The village of Dwight is more than just a town, it’s our home. It is made up of people with goals and dreams, and its residents are the backbone of this community. Like many of you, I want to raise a family here and know that they will benefit from safe and well-funded schools, healthy and growing business in the downtown area, and see a future here locally in the short and long term. I want Dwight to be a place people come to visit for its history, while investing in its future. And maybe one day, when my son Leo has a family of his own, he would see the benefit of living in a community like ours.

Dwight was still my home, and as I reconnected with friends and family, I once again felt that sense of belonging. The journey which brought me back to Dwight was not an easy one, but now there is a sense of purpose and rebuilding which is what I hoped for all those years ago. As I have watched new business come into town, it makes me happy to see that Dwight is still resilient.

Life did move forward, I remarried and moved to Los Angeles in late 2011 to support my wife Timberlie and her two kids, who at the time were just entering 4th and 6th grade. My wife and I were blessed to have a son of our own, Leo, who we named after my grandpa, Leo Tjelle. Years passed, and when Timberlie’s kids graduated from high school, we moved back to Illinois in the fall of 2018.

I am the current vice chairman of Livingston County 911 board, and a tenured member of Dwight fire protection district. I first moved to Dwight in July 2005, after searching for an affordable home for my wife and two young kids. I was in my mid 20’s and wanted to find a place where I could raise a family, with good schools, and safe streets. After purchasing a home, joining the fire department, and finding a great place to work here in town, my life would be shaken to its core when my wife Mandy and my two kids were killed by a drunk driver in November of 2008. As the days and months after that event unfolded, I found that I was continuously supported by friends, neighbors and residents of Dwight. Those days were a blur, but I remember feeling a sense of belonging, which was vitally important to being able to carry on.

5. Please add any further items you would like the voters to know.

I would like to help implement improvements in infrastructure, connecting potential investors through networking to solution-based outcomes. The village can benefit from upgrades to parks, schools, roads, and creating spaces for community- based jobs to thrive.

4. What are your ideas on bringing more business and commerce to the Village.

3. What do you think you can bring to the position that differs from other candidates?

2. What do you think is the single most important issue facing the Village?

I am an experienced manager with excellent project management skills. I have a background in agriculture, with an action-oriented strong ability to communicate effectively with diverse resident base.

Also below, you can learn a little about each candidate based on questions posed to them by The Paper.

There is also one open seat for a 2-year term and Brian Berta is running for it. A sample ballot is below.

On April 4, residents of Dwight will be electing three Trustees for Dwight Village Board who will serve 4-year terms. Five candidates are competing for those openings. The candidates are Josh Jahn, Marla Kinkade, Tim McKeller, Randy Irvin and Pete Meister.

I would like the voters to know the current Village Board and Administration has made some great progress with some of the issues facing Dwight. We have a new water meter reading system going into place which will save our Public Works employees countless hours and make the readings much easier, more precise and save the Village thousands of dollars each year.

2. What do you think is the single most important issue facing the Village?

If re-elected, I plan to spend my last four years on the board finishing up projects we have started as head of the Utility committee. These projects include new water meters, see the start of new park project upgrades, and alley maintenance program and potentially a sewer plant rebuild to bring us to the 21st century. We haven’t had any major upgrades since 1998.

5. Please add any further items you would like the voters to know.

Bringing outside commerce and businesses to Dwight isn’t my first priority, what I feel is, is seeing how we can help the current businesses we have stay in business. We cannot grow if we aren’t supporting the businesses in town. We cannot attract other small business if we don’t have a stable base to give them support to keep their doors open.

4. What are your ideas on bringing more business and commerce to the Village.

A common sense approach and the ability to always see outside the box. I am always looking at everything from all sides, not just one, to decide what is best for our community.

3. What do you think you can bring to the position that differs from other candidates?

I am a hard-working farm boy that grew up in the country in Cullom, Illinois. I am one of 10 children: I have 5 brothers and 4 sisters. I believe that growing up with a big family has molded me into the person I am today; as each member of the family has different ideas, interests, and personalities. I understand relationships, individual personalities, and working together. I believe that these qualities will help make me a great candidate for the village board. I wish the best of luck to all the candidates that chose to run.

5. Please add any further items you would like the voters to know.

Everyone knows the “big guy” … having said that, I have made lots of connections with individuals over the years. My ideas to help bring businesses and commerce to the village, will work hand in hand between myself and those individuals as we will add value to Dwight for years to come.

4. What are your ideas on bringing more business and commerce to the Village.

I was appointed to this position 2 years ago. I truly believe that I was appointed because my wife and I have a business in town. We understand the struggles of owning a small business within a small town. Because I am a business owner, I can help the village board, make difficult decisions as well as help the town prosper.

3. What do you think you can bring to the position that differs from other candidates?

I believe that single most important issue facing the village is that as a community we all need to work together. Teamwork will be the driving force to attract businesses to our downtown area. We also need to grow in the industrial parts of town. This growth will assure that our taxes will not be on the rise.

2. What do you think is the single most important issue facing the Village?

I am Peter Meister from Cullom, Illinois. My wife, Joy Meister, brought me into this beautiful town 21 years ago. My wife, Joy, has been a life lifelong resident of Dwight. She has been a grade school teacher for 25 years. We are raising our two beautiful children here in Dwight. We would love for them to stay in this community, for we love it! I am vested in this community, as we opened a restaurant downtown Dwight almost 11 years ago.

Name: Brian J Berta

Age: 58

1. What is your prior relevant experience?

In business for over 32 years, running day to day operations of the former Berta Hardware. Former member and past president of the local area Chamber of Commerce. Former trustee and treasurer for the Dwight Fire Protection District. I helped to bring us out of red ink and put us on a firm financial footing to bring the department to age without debt in my three terms there.

2. What do you think is the single most important issue facing the Village?

Besides our infrastructure, ie. water mains, streets, etc., we have lost a numerous amount of jobs in the past decade. We need to focus on rebuilding businesses that will create lasting employment, without giving money away. This has happened more times than should have.

3. What do you think you can bring to the position that differs from other candidates?

I have been in Dwight since kindergarten. Have seen many things change, some for the better and some not. But I want to see us make things better for the town as a whole. I brought fiscal responsibility to the fire board as treasurer and helped to make it a safer place for our residents. I’m not one to be shy about asking questions on matters that I’m not fully understanding. I sometimes question if there is a better way to address things that have been done the same way for years, just because it’s been done that way.

4. What are your ideas on bringing more business and commerce to the Village.

To bring business to our community takes advertising of our positive commodities to the outside world. Incentives are a key factor as long as it comes over time and not given up front, which benefits the village and the business. This has happened here far too much to ignore. It requires a team effort from a lot of community oriented people to accomplish. I would be receptive to helping with that endeavor, whatever way possible.

5. Please add any further items you would like the voters to know.