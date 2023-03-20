The Livingston County SWCD is currently holding their Spring Tree and Fish Sales.

We have a variety of trees, shrubs and perennial plants to offer and many different species of fish available for pond stocking.

Orders for trees are due Wednesday, April 12th and pick-up is Thursday, April 20th.

Orders for grass carp are due on Thursday, April 13th, with all other fish orders due Thursday, April 20th. The fish pickup will be on Friday, April 28th at 1:00 pm.

For questions, or would like an order form, please call the office at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or email us at livingstoncountyswcd@gmail.com