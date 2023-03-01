Are you looking for a position with one of the leading healthcare facilities in your area? Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care is expanding our services and we need Registered Nurses, Social Workers and Certified Nursing Assistants who can manage a caseload of patients with an interdisciplinary team, use their skills to manage symptoms to improve the quality of life and provide compassionate care to our patients and families at their residence or living facility near you.

Our administrative office is located in Jolietbut field positions do not require daily visits to the Joliet office. We offer competitive salary, excellent benefits including PTO and a uniform allowance. Join us at our hiring event on Friday, March 24. Bring your resume for onsite interviews between 8:00 a.m. and noon or 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The event is located at 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL. For more details visit Lightways.org/careers.

Lightways Hospice is the largest nonprofit hospice organization in the state of Illinois. We were rated a top workplace in the Chicago Tribune and Shaw Media in Grundy and Will Counties.