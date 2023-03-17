Dwight Area Youth Soccer League
Dwight Area Youth Soccer League Season is HERE!
Join now and be a part of the FIRST season with Dwight Area Youth Soccer League!!!
For ages entering into Kindergarten-Eighth grade
* In person registration at DEA office, 132 E. Main St., Dwight
April 1, 9-11 A.M.,
April 15, 1-3 P.M., &
April 22, 3-5 P.M.!
It unable to make those dates, call/text Laura at 815-343-5306 or Holly at 815-791-1346
* Practices begin week of June 4th, adjacent to the T-Ball field, on the corner of
S. Columbia St. & W. William St., Dwight.
Games begin June 17th-late July!!