Dwight Area Youth Soccer League

Dwight Area Youth Soccer League Season is HERE!

Join now and be a part of the FIRST season with Dwight Area Youth Soccer League!!!

For ages entering into Kindergarten-Eighth grade

* In person registration at DEA office, 132 E. Main St., Dwight

April 1, 9-11 A.M.,

April 15, 1-3 P.M., &

April 22, 3-5 P.M.!

It unable to make those dates, call/text Laura at 815-343-5306 or Holly at 815-791-1346

* Practices begin week of June 4th, adjacent to the T-Ball field, on the corner of

S. Columbia St. & W. William St., Dwight.

Games begin June 17th-late July!!