Jeremy Jenkins Named Braceville Elementary Principal for 2023/24 School Year

Jeremy Jenkins, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Dwight Common school has been hired as Braceville Elementary Principal for the 2023/24 School Year.

Jenkins has been in education for eighteen years. The first thirteen years were as a High School Social Studies teacher, teaching; World History, US History, Sociology, Geography, and Current Events, while also coaching both boys and girls basketball, track, and baseball.

He has been a Dean of Students, Assistant Principal, and Assistant Principal/Athletic Director over the last seven years, with the past three years serving as Assistant Principal/Athletic Director for Dwight Common School.

Jenkins is the husband to his wife Heather, who is also a teacher, and father of two daughters, Audrey a college freshman and Talia a sixth grader. The family loves to play games, hike, run and watch West Wing together.

Mr. Jenkins is excited to meet all of his new Braceville families and begin his exciting journey in the next school year.