ISA Joins ASA in Washington, D.C.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – MARCH 6, 2023 – Last week, American Soybean Association (ASA) and Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) Board Directors, alongside ISA staff, visited our nation’s capital to meet with legislators and to visit both the embassies of Taiwan and India.

The group met with five legislators from both sides of the aisle to discuss the upcoming farm bill, biofuels, and the overall importance of agriculture to our state and country. Representatives Mike Bost, Eric Sorensen, Darin LaHood, Sean Casten, and Mary Miller appreciated farmers coming directly to them to voice their vision for the 2023 Farm Bill and other agricultural policy issues.

“We truly value our ability to discuss policy issues that are important to Illinois farmers directly with our state legislators,” said Brad Daugherty, ISA Board Director and Government Relations Committee Chairman. “With the help of the American Soybean Association, we had the opportunity to talk through ways we can advance soy in the 2023 Farm Bill and improve the Renewable Fuel Standard to better represent soy-based biofuels to ensure it remains an eligible feedstock in renewable fuel opportunities,” Daugherty adds.

Andrew Larson ISA’s Director of Government Relations & Strategy noted, “Illinois agriculture is well represented in Congress and on the U.S. House Ag Committee. During our time in D.C., we were able to meet with four legislators, including Representative Mike Bost who just rejoined the committee. Because the Farm Bill is top-of-mind for the Illinois Soybean Association and the 43,000 soybean farmers we stand for, visits like this one are critical to moving our policy priorities forward and strengthening our relationships with key legislators.”

To learn more about ISA’s legislative and federal priorities, visit https://www.ilsoy.org/focus-areas/government-relations/.

The Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) checkoff and membership programs represent more than 43,000 soybean farmers in Illinois. The checkoff funds market development, soybean production and government relations efforts, while the membership program, Illinois Soybean Growers (ISG) and the Illinois Soybean Growers PAC actively advocates for positive and impactful legislation for farmers at local, state and national levels. ISA upholds the interests of Illinois soybean farmers through promotion, advocacy, research and education with the vision of becoming a trusted partner of Illinois soybean farmers to ensure their profitability now and for future generations.