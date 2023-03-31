Important Notice: Renewal Required for all Medicaid Participants

Livingston County Health Department is reminding residents currently enrolled in the Medicaid program to make sure their address is up-to-date with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) as the federal Public Health Emergency and State of Illinois Disaster Proclamation related to the COVID pandemic come to a close on May 11, 2023.

HFS will soon begin the process of re-evaluating eligibility for almost 4 million Illinoisans currently enrolled in the Medicaid program. A renewal form will be sent to all Medicaid participants. It is critical that individuals complete and return this form in order to continue Medicaid enrollment.







The most important thing Medicaid customers can do right now is ensure their current address is on file with the Illinois Medicaid program. This is critical because the time-sensitive redetermination materials will be mailed to customers as their renewal date approaches. In order verify that the address on file is correct, Medicaid participants should visit the Manage My Case page at abe.illinois.gov and confirm the correct mailing address under “contact us.” Participants can also find their due date (also called redetermination date) under “benefit details”. Individuals may also update their address by calling 1-800-843-6154 for help with their renewal.

In addition to ensuring their address is up-to-date with Medicaid, it is imperative for participants to watch their mail for their renewal notice so they can be sure to complete and submit it by the deadline. The first Medicaid renewal notices will begin to arrive in early May for people whose renewal is due by June 1. Renewals for all Medicaid customers will be requested on a rolling basis over a full year. It is important to know that everyone’s renewal date is different. According to HFS, renewal forms will be sent about one month before they are due. Those who do not submit their renewal by their deadline, or no longer qualify for Medicaid, will lose their coverage one month after their renewal date.