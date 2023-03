The GSWHS National Honor Society participates each month at the Mobile Food Truck in South Wilmington at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Monday, March 13th Jarreck Hirsch, Hunter Purdy, Delaney Platt, Colby Grieff, Avery Williams, and Taeryn Lardi volunteered. It is Organized through Catholic Charities. The next one is April 17th. Terese Kukman is the NHS adviser at GSW.