Morris, IL – During National Nutrition Month, the Grundy County Health Department WIC Program reminds local families of the WIC program availability located at the Health Department.

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a public health nutrition program under the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) providing nutrition education, nutritious foods, breastfeeding support, and healthcare referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or post-partum, infants, and children up to 5 years old. Families in Grundy or a neighboring county may be seen at the Grundy HealthDepartment for this service.

During a WIC appointment, a participant will either be seen in person by a nutritionist or participant may be able to complete an online visit through WIChealth.org. At the appointment, the mom and/or children will choose their food benefits package which will be uploaded onto an electronic benefit card to be used to purchase eligible foods from a grocery store.

Foods provided through the WIC program include eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, cereal, fruits, vegetables, 100% juice, jarred baby foods, formula, infant cereals and whole grains.

If you are a pregnant or postpartum woman, or have children in your home under 5 years old, please call

our WIC office at 815-941-3118 to find out if you are eligible to be a WIC participant.