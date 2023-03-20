GARDNER – SO. WILMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #73 BOARD BRIEFS

Sarah Halpin was present to ask the board about their policies on coaching. Hiring in-house personnel vs. outside staffing. The board told her they planned to discuss policies and procedures during tonight’s Executive Closed Session.

PRINCIPAL’S REPORT:

Mr. Engelman, the Principal, reported the following:

● Natural Helpers Training Retreat – 25 students attended a 2-day, overnight trip to Cedar Lake, IN, on March 3 & 4 to participate in a workshop. This trip was paid for with Title IV grant money. We are looking at going again next school year, but sometime in the Fall when school starts.

● RVC Leadership Conference at Kankakee Community College = Monday, May 13 GSW took six students (2-Freshman, 2-Sophomores, and 2-Juniors) to attend this conference on how to be a better leader.

● Tennis courts – a parent/community member approached GSW asking if the current tennis courts could be turned into Pickle Bar Courts. The board agreed to have Mr. Eric Conger attend a board meeting to discuss the planning process, as he is willing to help with the renovations.

DIRECTORS’ REPORTS:

Mr. Engelman, Athletic Director, reported the following:

● The discussions about having a co-op Softball program with Tri-Point, starting during the 2023-24 school year, have been put on hold. We are going to see if our new Softball Coach can build up the program so that GSW can stay with having their own team.

● Baseball and Softball games started this week.

● JV Baseball Coach – we did not have any success finding and hiring a JV baseball coach, so our GSW Varsity coach, Mr. Allan Wills, will be coaching both JV and Varsity this season.

BUILDING AND GROUNDS REPORT :

Mrs. Sue Avery discussed the following:

● Summer work

o Workers – We plan to re-hire Mr. Adam Leigh as the summer crew leader. We also plan to hire two student summer workers.

● Flooring updates – We are looking at the current library carpeting and discussing options for new flooring.

● Painting/touch-up – The orange paint in the gym will be touched-up, and at least two classrooms will be painted this summer.

● Health Life Safety Inspection Report – GSW received an A rating on our report this year. We do have some recommendations and will get those corrected.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

Mrs. Avery presented the following:

● GAVC Director’s Awards – Ryan Cacello received the award for Building Trades II, and Jessica Dominguez received the award for Health Occupations I for the month of February.

● No Spring Play – There will be no spring play this year. Our current Play Director, Stefanie Rymsza, resigned.

● Updated Solar Farm Tax Abatement – The attorney reviewed it and agreed that it was appropriate to approve the tax abatement.

● Sound System Update – We have found a company that will update our current system. They are replacing only what needs to be replaced and making the system scalable to upgrade in the future. The GSW Sports Boosters has offered to pay 50% of the cost. We hope to complete this project in time for the graduation ceremony.