GARDNER – SO. WILMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #73 BOARD BRIEFS
Highlights of the Regular Meeting
MARCH 15, 2023
PUBLIC COMMENT:
Sarah Halpin was present to ask the board about their policies on coaching. Hiring in-house personnel vs. outside staffing. The board told her they planned to discuss policies and procedures during tonight’s Executive Closed Session.
PRINCIPAL’S REPORT:
Mr. Engelman, the Principal, reported the following:
● Natural Helpers Training Retreat – 25 students attended a 2-day, overnight trip to Cedar Lake, IN, on March 3 & 4 to participate in a workshop. This trip was paid for with Title IV grant money. We are looking at going again next school year, but sometime in the Fall when school starts.
● RVC Leadership Conference at Kankakee Community College = Monday, May 13 GSW took six students (2-Freshman, 2-Sophomores, and 2-Juniors) to attend this conference on how to be a better leader.
● Tennis courts – a parent/community member approached GSW asking if the current tennis courts could be turned into Pickle Bar Courts. The board agreed to have Mr. Eric Conger attend a board meeting to discuss the planning process, as he is willing to help with the renovations.
DIRECTORS’ REPORTS:
Mr. Engelman, Athletic Director, reported the following:
● The discussions about having a co-op Softball program with Tri-Point, starting during the 2023-24 school year, have been put on hold. We are going to see if our new Softball Coach can build up the program so that GSW can stay with having their own team.
● Baseball and Softball games started this week.
● JV Baseball Coach – we did not have any success finding and hiring a JV baseball coach, so our GSW Varsity coach, Mr. Allan Wills, will be coaching both JV and Varsity this season.
BUILDING AND GROUNDS REPORT :
Mrs. Sue Avery discussed the following:
● Summer work
o Workers – We plan to re-hire Mr. Adam Leigh as the summer crew leader. We also plan to hire two student summer workers.
● Flooring updates – We are looking at the current library carpeting and discussing options for new flooring.
● Painting/touch-up – The orange paint in the gym will be touched-up, and at least two classrooms will be painted this summer.
● Health Life Safety Inspection Report – GSW received an A rating on our report this year. We do have some recommendations and will get those corrected.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
Mrs. Avery presented the following:
● GAVC Director’s Awards – Ryan Cacello received the award for Building Trades II, and Jessica Dominguez received the award for Health Occupations I for the month of February.
● No Spring Play – There will be no spring play this year. Our current Play Director, Stefanie Rymsza, resigned.
● Updated Solar Farm Tax Abatement – The attorney reviewed it and agreed that it was appropriate to approve the tax abatement.
● Sound System Update – We have found a company that will update our current system. They are replacing only what needs to be replaced and making the system scalable to upgrade in the future. The GSW Sports Boosters has offered to pay 50% of the cost. We hope to complete this project in time for the graduation ceremony.
● Life Update – The parts have been ordered and should be coming in soon. The lift should be up and running by April. Mrs. Avery stated that we will now have 7-year parts, a 3-year labor, and a 3-year maintenance warranty.
● Copy Machines – We received quotes from three companies and are going with Xerox. They had the best deal and the nicest machines. The copiers will be leased. They will arrive this summer, and staff will be trained on the new machines at the start of the school year.
● GSW Graduation – Sunday, May 21 at 12 noon inside the GSW gym
● BES Graduation – Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 PM inside the GSW gym
● GAVC Articles of Agreement – The Intergovernmental Agreement between GAVC and participating schools.
● GAVC Director’s Contract – This is a contract proposal from Mr. Lance Copes – GAVC Director.
● State Police Law Enforcement Agreement – Clear and Present Danger – We approve this every year so that GSW can have back-and-forth communication with the State Police.
● Knights of Columbus Donation = Mr. William Pohl, from the Braidwood Knights of Columbus Council, presented a generous check in the amount of $596.65 to the GSW High School Special Education Program. Each year, money collected from the Tootsie Roll Fund Drive is donated to local area schools for special education classes with the hopes of helping the students get a better education.
BOE MEMBERS REPORTS:
None at this time.
ACTION ITEMS:
● Approve JV Baseball Coach – Mr. Allan Wills
● Approve the hiring of PE Teacher – Mr. Dan Vashinko
● Approve the 2023 Graduation for May 21 at 12 noon inside the GSW gym
● Approve the 2023 BES Graduation for May 18 at 7 PM inside the GSW gym
● Accept the resignation of Science Teacher, SADD Co-Sponsor, Scholastic Bowl Co-Coach – Stefanie Rymsza
● Approve the hire of temporary summer building crew leader – Mr. Adam Leigh
● Approve the amendment to Blue Sky Solar Farm Real Estate Tax Abatement Agreement
● Approve the GAVC Articles of Agreement between Districts
● Approve the Contract Proposal for GAVC Director
● Approve Law Enforcement Agreement for communication
OTHERS:
Kori Speed asked if GSW plans to have a port-o-potty available for home baseball games.
Katy Wepprecht discussed offering Mr. Dave Bexson the softball field prep job for the 2023 season. He would get paid a stipend for his work.
Pam Brooks stated that she appreciated the GSW board members and all they do for the kids. She has been serving for a total of 26 years on school boards. She first started at Gardner Grade School and then moved on to GSW High School. She thanked everyone for the food, gifts, and party held tonight, as tonight was her last meeting.
BOARD OF EDUCATION
President: Pam Brooks
Vice-President: Katy Wepprecht
Kristen Ashley, Tim Harvey, Terry Schultz, Kori Speed & Allison Wright
Principal: John Engelman
Superintendent: SusanAvery