Kimari Nelson- Smith placed second in the intermediate 156 pound weight class at sectionals. Intermediate wrestlers are not able to compete in the state tournament though.

Dalton DeLong is heading to state for the Dwight Wrestling Club. Dalton placed third at the Champaign Sectional on March 4, going 3-1 on the day. He will compete at the IKWF state tournament in Rockford on March 10 and 11 in the 79 pound senior division.