DWIGHT VFW AUXILIARY SCHOLARSHIPS

The Dwight VFW Auxiliary Post 2608 is pleased to present financial assistance to 2 Dwight Township High School graduates that are veterans or a member of a veteran’s family who wish to further his or her education by pursuing a college degree or a career direction at a technical school. This fund will provide a DTHS graduate with financial assistance they need to complete his or her educational goals without incurring excessive student loan debt.

REQUIREMENTS:

*Must be a past or present DTHS graduate and have an immediate family member who served in the military.

*Must have a copy of DD-214 if out of service, or if still active, a copy of current military ID must accompany application. If not a vet, then the DD-214 must be from the qualifying family member that is a vet. This can be a parent, grandparent, sibling, or step-parent.

*Must be attending a technical school, junior college, or university with proof of enrollment attached.

*May apply each year for assistance with proof of enrollment.

*Applications for the 2022-2023 school year deadline is APRIL 15, 2023.

*Obtain application by contacting Chad Miller at Dwight Township High School or by e-mailing dwpslp5@sbcglobal.net

*Put in subject line: SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION & return to dwpslp5@sbcglobal.net