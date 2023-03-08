DWIGHT VFW AUXILIARY FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR ENTERING THE MILITARY

The Dwight VFW Auxiliary 2608 is pleased to present financial assistance to 2023 DTHS graduates, or those having a close relative who is a member of the Dwight VFW Post 2608 or VFW Auxiliary 2608, who are entering the military. Amount of award will vary depending on number of enlistees applying. Close relative can be a spouse, parent, grandparent, or sibling, Step or adopted relationships are considered the same as biological. Grants, up to $500, will be awarded with funds distributed upon completion of basic training.

REQUIREMENTS:

*Must be a 2023 DTHS graduate or have a close relative of Dwight VFW Post 2608 or VFW Auxiliary 2608 entering the military

*Must have proof of signing with a branch of service

*Obtain application from Chad Miller at DTHS or from dwpslp5@sbcglobal.net

*Complete application in full and e-mail to: dwpslp5@sbcglobal.net *Put in subject line: MILITARY ASSISTANCE

*Application deadline: APRIL 15, 2023