Dwight Township High School Drama Dept. to Present Mamma Mia! DTHS Drama Department will present Mamma Mia! in the DTHS Auditorium Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. A matinee show will be held Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $7 to attend. Grade School and High School Students are admitted with a $5 ticket and non-school-age kids are free.