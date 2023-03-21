Dwight Dartball League Tournament

On March 19 the end of season Dartball Tournament was held at Dwight Emmanuel Lutheran Church. All 10 teams played a round robin tournament with five inning games. One point was given for each victory, if teams tied a 1/2 point was given. There are five games going on at the same time with 75 players total. Herscher Methodist won the event with Dwight Methodist taking 2nd place. The Dwight team tied Herscher Lutheran #2 for 2nd. In match play these teams tied also, so all runs for the tournament were added up with the Herscher having 22 and Dwight had 23. The Emmanuel Church hosts this event year after year. Thank you to them. The event was enjoyed by all.

Below are pictures of each team. Herscher Methodist, Emmanuel Luthern (league champs), Herscher Lutheran#1, Trinity Luthern (Goodfam), Herscher Lutheran #2, Dwight Methodist, Zion Lutheran (Essex), New Life Assembly, Tri-Parish Knights (Herscher, Goodrich, Irwin), Dwight Congregational