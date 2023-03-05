DTHS Track Results – Cogdal Relays

The Trojan track team had their 2nd meet of the indoor season over the weekend at the Cogdal Relays on the ISU campus. While the competition was very strong our athletes gave a fine account of themselves. The girls had 8 performances and 5 of them produced season or personal indoor bests. The boys had 5 bests out of their 7 events. Congratulations to all! Their next meet will be Tuesday (3/8) at Reed Custer at 4:30. Top finishers were Maddie Simms for the girls with a 9th out of 27 runners in the 1600 and Jack Duffy’s 7th place performance against 38 others in the long jump led the boys. Athletes with improvement in their events were: Ellora McCullough (60m), Chloe Sutton (400m), Simms (1600m), Brooklynn Todd (1600m), Issy Bunting (shot put), Ethan Pakula (shot put), Tishaun Hinten (200m), Duffy (400m), Mckay Gleeson (400m), Tristan Chambers (1600m),

DTHS Track Results – Olivet Nazarene 1A/2A HS Invitational

The Trojan track and field team opened their 2023 indoor season at Olivet Nazarene University on Feb. 23rd. The meet had 13 2A and 7 1A schools in attendance. The athletes produced many fine performances in such a small number of practices. The team showed a great deal of support for their teammates during the night. The coaches were very happy and proud of the athletes. There were several highlights during the evening. Jack Duffy finished 2nd place in the long jump with a 19’10.25 effort which is only 1.25 inches off of his all tine best. Freshman Maddie Simms competed in the 800m and ended in 4th place with a time of 2:44.41. Tristan Chambers produced a 2:22.07 performance in the 800 and garnered 5th in his race. Both Jack and Tristan had played in a basketball game the night before. There next meet will be at Illinois State on March 3rd (girls) and March 4th (boys) in the Cogdal Relays.

