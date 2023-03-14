REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On March 8, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Michael Cornale; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Schultz announced that Christine Stephens has been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Amie Thompson was in attendance to give the DEA report.

Mrs. Schultz commented on the 6th grade drama exploratory and that they will also be getting to see a play for their 6th grade field trip this year.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:

1) Bids have been received for the plumbing project that is upcoming this summer. They came in lower than expected and he recommends that with the extra funding we should replace the old outdated sinks.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows: 1) Minutes of the February 8, 2023 Regular Board Meeting