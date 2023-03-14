REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On March 8, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Michael Cornale; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich
ABSENT: None
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal
REDBIRD OF THE MONTH
Mrs. Schultz announced that Christine Stephens has been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Amie Thompson was in attendance to give the DEA report.
Mrs. Schultz commented on the 6th grade drama exploratory and that they will also be getting to see a play for their 6th grade field trip this year.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:
1) Bids have been received for the plumbing project that is upcoming this summer. They came in lower than expected and he recommends that with the extra funding we should replace the old outdated sinks.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows: 1) Minutes of the February 8, 2023 Regular Board Meeting
2) Bills
3) Approve Employment, Marissa Stoffel, Third Grade Teacher
4) Approve Employment, Jett Walker, PE Teacher
5) Approve Transfer, Amie Thompson, Math Intervention/Technology from 6 th Grade
6) Approve Resignation, Laura Drews, 8th Grade ELA Teacher
7) Approve Resignation, Tom Conroy, 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach
8) Approve Resignation, Bailey Conroy, 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach
9) Approve Retirement, Beth Riccolo, Paraprofessional
10) Approve Maternity Leave, Brittani McQueen, May 2023
11) Approve Tracie Wargo, Summer Worker
12) Approve Jen Statler, Summer Worker
13) Approve Dezi Leonard, Summer Worker
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong gave his final proposal for Support Staff wage increases for the 2023-24 school year.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong reported that Mrs. Schultz has been exploring new Reading series’ for K-5. She is recommending the SuperKids series for K-2 and the Wonders series for 3rd-5th. The cost for the SuperKids series is $55,003.91. and the cost for the Wonders series is $63,930.90. We can split the payment for these series’ over 2 fiscal years to lessen the impact of the cost.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that Mrs. Schultz also needs to order a new Social Studies series for 3rd & 4th Grades. The name of this series is Impact and the cost would be $11,490.19.
Mr. DeLong presented the 2022-23 Seniority List to the Board. This list no longer requires Board approval.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that he had been approached by some parents regarding allowing teams to practice on Wednesday evenings. He did some research and found that we are the only district in the area that does not allow Wednesday evening practices. This was done in the past due to CCD being on that evening. After discussion with the Board, it was decided that they did not wish to change this practice as it gives our student athletes a break from athletics during the week, as well as provides time to attend their church related activities as well.
Mr. DeLong noted that it has been past practice to wait until spring to set the date for 8th Grade graduation. He reported that we have had no emergency days so far this year and therefore graduation should be scheduled for May 18th at 7:00 p.m. in the HS gymnasium.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that we received 2 bids for the plumbing project and that Commercial Mechanical Inc. was the lowest responsible bid of $79,500.