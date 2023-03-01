Feb 28

Dwight 7th grade volleyball took the loss to Ottawa Wallace 25-11 and 25-22

Olivia Buck had 2 assist, 2 digs, and 1 kill

Addison Taylor had 2 digs and 2 aces

Kailtynn Todd had 3 digs, 2 kills, 1 assist, and 1 ace.

Callie Robison had a kill and a dig

Raegan Brown had 2 digs and 2 kills

Kailyn Haggard had 1 ace

Sienna Burke had a dig

The girls finished their season with a 12-7 record.

Feb 21

The 8th Lady Redbirds lost to Odell after 2 sets.

Honorine Mwizerwa had 1 assist.

Cloe Gall had 1 kill

Addy Sulzberger had a dig.

Avery Connor had 1 dig and 2 aces.

Joey Groves had 1 assist.

Delaney Boucher had 3 kills.

Claire Sandeno had 2 kills, 3 assists, and 3 aces.

Mikayla Chambers had 5 kills, 8 digs 3 aces and 1 block.

Miranda Bovelle had 1 ace.

Kit Connor had 1 dig and 5 assists

Dwight 7th grade takes the win in two sets over Odell

25-15 and 25-21

Olivia Buck had 8 aces, 4 assist, and 2 digs

Ryleigh Brown has 2 kills

Addison Taylor had 5 kills, 2 digs, and 1 ace

Callie Robison had 2 kills

Addie Avilez had 2 kills

Braelyn Schou had a kill

Kaitlynn Todd had 4 kills, 3 assists, 2 digs, and 2 aces

Raegan Brown had 4 aces and 2 digs

Grace Tjelle had a kill

Kailyn Haggard had 3 kills

The 6th grade Lady Redbirds finished up their season against Odell. The Redbirds were able to win in three sets. The scores were 25-21, 21-25, and 15-2.

Scoring for the Redbirds were Addy Pittenger with 1 ace, Chloe Leithliter with 1 kill and 2 aces, Shay Sulzberger and Elizabeth Hansen both added 3 aces, Lidia McLeland with 5 aces, and June Woods with 9 aces.

The Redbirds A team finished out their season 5-5.

The Redbirds B team finished out their season 2-7.

Feb 14

The 8th Lady Redbirds travelled to Ottawa Shepherd. The Lady Redbirds were strong on serving and kills for the night and secured the win in 2 sets.

Addy Sulzberger had 2 digs.

Avery Connor had 8 digs and 3 aces.

Delaney Boucher had 6 kills.

Claire Sandeno had 4 kills, 2 digs, 3 assists, and 3 aces.

Mikayla Chambers had 5 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces and 2 blocks.

Sophie Bastian had 1 assist.

Miranda Bovelle had 1 dig.

Kit Connor had 1 kill, 2 digs, 5 assists, and 5 aces.

Dwight 7th grade volleyball takes the loss to Ottawa Shepard 17-25 and 21-25

Olivia Buck had 4 digs, 3 kills, and 1 ace

Raegan Brown had 5 digs and 2 aces

Kaitlynn Todd had 3 digs, 2 kills, and 1 ace

Addie Avilez had 3 digs and 1 kill

Callie Robison 2 kills and 1 dig

Addie Taylor 1 kill and 1 assist

Isabel Hakey had 1 dig and 1 assist

Grace Tjelle had 1 ace

Sienna Burke had a kill

Feb 13

The Lady Redbirds fell to Bishop McNamara after 2 sets.

Addy Sulzberger had 2 digs and 2 aces.

Avery Connor had 3 digs.

Joey Groves had 1 acee.

Delaney Boucher had 1 kill and 1 ace.

Claire Sandeno had 2 kills, 2 digs, and 1 assist.

Mikayla Chambers had 6 kills and 4 digs.

Kit Connor had 1 dig and 1 assist.

Madlynn Lucus had 1 ace

Dwight 7th grade volleyball takes the loss against Bishop Mac

24-26 and 21-25

Raegan Brown had 2 aces and 3 digs

Olivia Buck had 3 digs, 2 aces, and 1 assist

Callie Robison had 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Addie Avilez 2 digs and a kill

Kaitlynn Todd had 3 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces, and 1 assist

The 6th Grade Lady Redbirds faced a tough battle against Bishop Mac. The A team went into a tough 3 sets and unfortunately fell to defeat. The scores were 10-25, 25-18, and 12-15. Scoring for the Redbirds were Shay Sulzberger with 1 ace, Addy Pittenger with 2 aces, June Woods with 2 aces and 2 blocks, and Kenzie Livingston with 5 aces and 1 block.

The B team also fell to Bishop Mac in a tough three sets. The scores were 25-23, 27-29, and 9-15. The Lady Redbirds put up a tough fight as it was the B team’s last game of the season. Helping with scores was Mackenzie Hatfield with 1 ace, Addy Pittenger with 1 kill and 3 aces, Nekaylee Nelson-Smith with 5 aces, and Penny Parker with 10 aces.

Feb 10

8th Volleyball:

On Friday night, the eighth Lady Redbirds played fourth place in the Livingston county tournament.

Addy Sulzburger had one dig and one assist. Avery Connor had two digs and one assist. Joey Graves had one dig. Delaney Boucher had two kills and one block. Claire Sandeno had one assist and one ace. Mikayla Chambers had five kills and five digs. Miranda Bovelle had one dig, one assist and one ace. Kit Connor had one kill, three assists and three aces. And Madeline Lucas had one ace.

7th Volleyball:

Dwight 7th grade volleyball takes the loss against Cornell in 2 sets 13-25 and 17-25

Raegan Brown had 6 digs

Sarah Stukel had an ace

Isabel Hakey had 3 digs

Addie Avilez had 6 digs, 4 assists, 1 kill, and 1 block

Kaitlynn Todd had 4 kills and 1 dig

Addie Taylor had 2 kills and 1 dig

Oliva Buck had 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces

Sienna Burke had a dig

Callie Robison had a dig

Feb 9

The 8th Grade Lady Redbirds played Seneca in the IVC tournament. The Redbirds were setting the ball up for hits and were covering the court well on defense but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Lady Redbirds will play for 3rd place Friday night.

Avery Connor had 3 digs and 1 assist.

Delaney Boucher had 5 kills, 1 ace and 1 block.

Claire Sandeno had 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 assists and 1 ace.

Mikayla Chambers had 8 kills, 5 digs and 3 aces.

Miranda Bovelle had 2 aces.

Kit Connor had 2 assists and 1 ace.

Dwight 7th grade volleyball loses first round of LCT to Flanagan in 2 sets 16-25 and 18-25

Addie Avilez had 4 aces and 3 kills

Raegan Brown 2 aces and 1 kill

Olivia Buck had 2 kills and 1 dig

Addie Taylor had 2 aces

Kaitlynn Todd 1 aces, 1 kill, and 1 assist

Grace Tjelle 1 kill

Dwight 7th volleyball wins against Woodland 25-14 and 25-13

Kaitlynn Todd had 7 aces, 3 assists, and 3 kills

Grace Tjelle had 2 kills and 2 aces

Raegan Brown had 2 kills and 2 aces

Olivia Buck had 6 aces and 2 kills

Sienna Burke had 1 kill

Addie Taylor had 2 kills

Sarah Stukel had a did and an assist

Ryleigh Brown had an assist

Feb 9

