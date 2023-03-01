Feb 28
Dwight 7th grade volleyball took the loss to Ottawa Wallace 25-11 and 25-22
Olivia Buck had 2 assist, 2 digs, and 1 kill
Addison Taylor had 2 digs and 2 aces
Kailtynn Todd had 3 digs, 2 kills, 1 assist, and 1 ace.
Callie Robison had a kill and a dig
Raegan Brown had 2 digs and 2 kills
Kailyn Haggard had 1 ace
Sienna Burke had a dig
The girls finished their season with a 12-7 record.
Feb 21
The 8th Lady Redbirds lost to Odell after 2 sets.
Dwight 7th grade takes the win in two sets over Odell
25-15 and 25-21
Olivia Buck had 8 aces, 4 assist, and 2 digs
Ryleigh Brown has 2 kills
Addison Taylor had 5 kills, 2 digs, and 1 ace
Callie Robison had 2 kills
Addie Avilez had 2 kills
Braelyn Schou had a kill
Kaitlynn Todd had 4 kills, 3 assists, 2 digs, and 2 aces
Raegan Brown had 4 aces and 2 digs
Grace Tjelle had a kill
Kailyn Haggard had 3 kills
The 6th grade Lady Redbirds finished up their season against Odell. The Redbirds were able to win in three sets. The scores were 25-21, 21-25, and 15-2.
Feb 14
The 8th Lady Redbirds travelled to Ottawa Shepherd. The Lady Redbirds were strong on serving and kills for the night and secured the win in 2 sets.
Dwight 7th grade volleyball takes the loss to Ottawa Shepard 17-25 and 21-25
Olivia Buck had 4 digs, 3 kills, and 1 ace
Raegan Brown had 5 digs and 2 aces
Kaitlynn Todd had 3 digs, 2 kills, and 1 ace
Addie Avilez had 3 digs and 1 kill
Callie Robison 2 kills and 1 dig
Addie Taylor 1 kill and 1 assist
Isabel Hakey had 1 dig and 1 assist
Grace Tjelle had 1 ace
Sienna Burke had a kill
Feb 13
The Lady Redbirds fell to Bishop McNamara after 2 sets.
Dwight 7th grade volleyball takes the loss against Bishop Mac
24-26 and 21-25
Raegan Brown had 2 aces and 3 digs
Olivia Buck had 3 digs, 2 aces, and 1 assist
Callie Robison had 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 block
Addie Avilez 2 digs and a kill
Kaitlynn Todd had 3 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces, and 1 assist
The 6th Grade Lady Redbirds faced a tough battle against Bishop Mac. The A team went into a tough 3 sets and unfortunately fell to defeat. The scores were 10-25, 25-18, and 12-15. Scoring for the Redbirds were Shay Sulzberger with 1 ace, Addy Pittenger with 2 aces, June Woods with 2 aces and 2 blocks, and Kenzie Livingston with 5 aces and 1 block.
Feb 10
8th Volleyball:
On Friday night, the eighth Lady Redbirds played fourth place in the Livingston county tournament.
Addy Sulzburger had one dig and one assist. Avery Connor had two digs and one assist. Joey Graves had one dig. Delaney Boucher had two kills and one block. Claire Sandeno had one assist and one ace. Mikayla Chambers had five kills and five digs. Miranda Bovelle had one dig, one assist and one ace. Kit Connor had one kill, three assists and three aces. And Madeline Lucas had one ace.
7th Volleyball:
Dwight 7th grade volleyball takes the loss against Cornell in 2 sets 13-25 and 17-25
Raegan Brown had 6 digs
Sarah Stukel had an ace
Isabel Hakey had 3 digs
Addie Avilez had 6 digs, 4 assists, 1 kill, and 1 block
Kaitlynn Todd had 4 kills and 1 dig
Addie Taylor had 2 kills and 1 dig
Oliva Buck had 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces
Sienna Burke had a dig
Callie Robison had a dig
Feb 9
The 8th Grade Lady Redbirds played Seneca in the IVC tournament. The Redbirds were setting the ball up for hits and were covering the court well on defense but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Lady Redbirds will play for 3rd place Friday night.
Dwight 7th grade volleyball loses first round of LCT to Flanagan in 2 sets 16-25 and 18-25
Addie Avilez had 4 aces and 3 kills
Raegan Brown 2 aces and 1 kill
Olivia Buck had 2 kills and 1 dig
Addie Taylor had 2 aces
Kaitlynn Todd 1 aces, 1 kill, and 1 assist
Grace Tjelle 1 kill
Dwight 7th volleyball wins against Woodland 25-14 and 25-13
Kaitlynn Todd had 7 aces, 3 assists, and 3 kills
Grace Tjelle had 2 kills and 2 aces
Raegan Brown had 2 kills and 2 aces
Olivia Buck had 6 aces and 2 kills
Sienna Burke had 1 kill
Addie Taylor had 2 kills
Sarah Stukel had a did and an assist
Ryleigh Brown had an assist
Feb 9
The Lady Redbirds played Seneca in the IVC tournament. The Redbirds were setting the ball up for hits and were covering the court well on defense but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Lady Redbirds will play for 3rd place Friday night.