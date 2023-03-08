DAWN Project Launches First Phase of an Innovative, Web-based Decision-support Tool

URBANA, Ill. – The team coordinating the Dashboard for Agricultural Water Use and Nutrient Management (DAWN) Project is seeking farmers and agricultural advisors to provide feedback on newly-launched decision support tools. During Phase 1, the DAWN team wants to work closely with corn and soybean producers. The DAWN website can be accessed at dawn.umd.edu. Agricultural producers can explore the DAWN web tools and also, sign up for the newsletter which provides opportunities for surveys and focus groups in the coming months.

DAWN offers farmers more precise, field-scale outlooks – up to nine months in the future – that are linked to web-based, decision support tools. The first round of tools available on the project website include tracking growing degree days and predicting corn growth over the course of the current season.

“DAWN will help farmers plan their annual crop cycle with more precise information,” said project lead Xin-Zhong Liang, a professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science at the University of Maryland with a joint appointment in the Earth System Science Interdisciplinary Center (ESSIC). “We are providing tools through DAWN to optimize decision-making based on local and regional information.”

“These DAWN tools are being developed using some of the latest climate forecasting and plant growth models with the intent of supporting on-farm decisions, such as water and nutrient management. At this stage of development, we are engaging farmers who want to work with us to improve recently released DAWN tools as well as provide feedback for the development of new tools that are useful to their farming operation,” said Talon Becker, University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator.

The project team’s goal is to provide farmers and specialists across the Corn Belt with the most relevant and reliable information for farm-level decision-making. Farmers and producers can use the website by creating a profile at dawn.umd.edu and creating outlooks specific to location. Surveys will be conducted regularly with those who are active users of the dashboard tools.

DAWN was established in September 2020 and is a project funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, grant #2020-68012-31674. DAWN will give farmers and water managers access to customized forecasts and decision-support tools that simulate critical agricultural variables. As each phase of the DAWN project gets rolled out, more tools will become available to help farmers make decisions related to crop selection, planting date, and irrigation and fertilizer applications. DAWN is based on modeling infrastructure that provides seasonal-scale forecasts at finer resolutions and higher accuracies than have previously been available, capturing key climate and crop interactions across the U.S. agricultural heartland.

SOURCE: Xin-Zhong Liang, Professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science, University of Maryland

SOURCE: Talon Becker, Commercial Agriculture Educator, University of Illinois Extension

ABOUT DAWN: DAWN works with a consortium of researchers, extension specialists, educators, and stakeholders to fulfill its mission. DAWN partners include researchers at University of Maryland, Colorado State University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Minnesota, University of Nebraska, Kalamazoo College, University of Arizona, and UnCommon Farms.

ABOUT ILLINOIS EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.