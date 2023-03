The family of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Campus will serve corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 12, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The meal will include corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, and their famous mustard sauce, along with desserts.

Price of the meal is $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children.

Sacred h=Heart Church is at 205 Elm St., Campus IL 60920