Consumer Fraud & Identity Theft Presentation

According to the Federal Trade Commission, data shows that consumers reportedly lost nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, an increase of more than 30 percent over the previous year. In an effort to educate the public on consumer fraud and identity theft, a presentation is being facilitated by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday, April 26th from 11:30-1:30 at the Pontiac Senior Center / LIFE Center for Independent Living (601 N. Ladd Street, Pontiac). While the event is free, registration is required due to limited capacity. Please call Erin Fogarty with the Livingston County Health Department at 815-842-5908 for questions and to register. Registration closes on Wednesday, April 19th. A light lunch will be provided courtesy of LIFE Center for Independent Living. Transportation is available for veterans through Livingston County’s Veterans Assistance. Accessibility & accommodation requests may be made with LIFE Center for Independent Living by calling 815-844-1132. This event is hosted in partnership by Livingston County Health Department, LIFE Center for Independent Living, and Livingston County Veterans Assistance.