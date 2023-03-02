CARISSA LIVINGSTON HIRED AS DWIGHT VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR

Carissa Livingston was named as the new Dwight Village Administrator at the Dwight Village Board Meeting Monday, February 27. She will be taking over for Kevin McNamara who will soon be retiring. Her duties will begin March 20.

Livingston, of Dwight, holds an AAS Business Administration / Certificate in Accounting from IVCC and a BS in Technical Management, Global Supply Chain Management Concentration from DeVry Technical Institute. She will be finishing her M. Ed. In Educational Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources from American College of Education with a graduation date of June 2023.

Her career spans over 20 years, focusing on Supply Chain Management, Human Resources, and Finance.

She has resided in Dwight for the last 19 years with her husband, Jason, and five children, three of whom are Dwight High School graduates and two are current students. Livingston has been a coach for Dwight Youth Softball on and off for the last 16 years and has also coached Dwight Youth Basketball.

Livingston says she is excited to begin her role with the Village and to continue giving back to her community.