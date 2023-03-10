Gardner-South Wilmington High School is happy to announce that Brian J. Davis will be the new Principal of Gardner-South Wilmington High School starting with the 2023-2024 school year. He will be replacing John Engleman, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Mr. Davis will be moving over from his Principal role at Braceville Elementary School. While he will miss Braceville Elementary, he is excited to have an opportunity to continue to work with Braceville students, as well as Gardner and South Wilmington students as they move to the high school. Mr. Davis has over 12 years of teaching and school administrative experience at the high school level.