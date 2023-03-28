GSWB Varsity Club’s speaker in March was Brad Schmitt. Schmitt was a 1994 Coal City High School graduate where he helped them win a state football title in 1993. Schmitt then played college basketball at Rockford before returning to Coal City to teach. He has coached numerous sports in his 25 years in education, most notably leading a team to a 40-0 record to claim a softball state title. Currently, he coaches 6th-grade girls’ basketball, Varsity girls’ basketball, and 8th-grade softball.

To lead-off Schmitt talked about stress/anxiety you have in sports, whether it is a coach or player. He explained this can be from a team who is winless or undefeated, but there will always be stress around you. After discussing this, Schmitt asked the group multiple questions as members had a discussion and shared their opinions. Some questions/topics he made them think about were:

* The differences and similarities between middle school and high school sports

* The difference between an athlete and a competitor?

* The difference between and leader and a captain?

* The difference in skill vs will?

To conclude his speech, he talked about being a leader and having confidence. He told the group that you make your own decisions for yourself and you are your own leader. Student-athletes who have a good work ethic and a positive attitude are something he expects from his players.







