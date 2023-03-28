GSWB Varsity Club’s speaker in March was Brad Schmitt. Schmitt was a 1994 Coal City High School graduate where he helped them win a state football title in 1993. Schmitt then played college basketball at Rockford before returning to Coal City to teach. He has coached numerous sports in his 25 years in education, most notably leading a team to a 40-0 record to claim a softball state title. Currently, he coaches 6th-grade girls’ basketball, Varsity girls’ basketball, and 8th-grade softball.
